Little Evie rallies community to raise funds for sick kids

LITTLE LEGEND : Chinchilla's strongest and bravest six-year-old Evie has helped raise money for other little legends dealt a rough hand in life. Pic: Supplied

LITTLE LEGEND : Chinchilla's strongest and bravest six-year-old Evie has helped raise money for other little legends dealt a rough hand in life. Pic: Supplied

Chinchilla's strongest and bravest six-year-old who's been living with a life-threatening disorder since she was just four-weeks-old, has helped raise money for other little legends who have been dealt a rough hand in life.

Evie and her family are now sharing their story as the official Bundaberg ambassador of Woolworths Easter Fundraising Appeal, to encourage locals to donate to the cause in support of the Children's Hospital Foundation.

FUNDRAISER: Chinchilla’s little Evie riding a horse. Pic: Supplied

Evie's mum Lee said her little girl spends up to six weeks away from home at a time at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane to treat her cystic fibrosis - a life threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

"It's extremely hard to say goodbye to say goodbye to the family for those periods of time, although they do come down and spend as many weekends as possible with us," said Lee.

"Evie misses her friends so much during this period, and all of the 'normal' things a six-year-old should be doing."

The disorder led to an ongoing infection in Evie's lungs, which resulted in severe lung damage and has hampered her body's ability to maintain weight.

It is expected Evie will require a double lung transplant down the track, however she has just started a promising new medication that her family hopes will push the transplant timeline out further.

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO, Rosie Simpson, said they wanted to thank the Woolworths teams and their customers' generosity to help Queensland's sickest kids.

"Money raised through this campaign enables us to find vital medical research, lifesaving medical equipment, and patient and family-support services at Roma Hospital for sick kids and their families," Ms Simpson said.

"It's amazing what a community can do when they come together, and a simple $2 donation during a shop in-store or online at Woolworths can make the most incredible, resounding impact on a family who are going through an incredibly tough time, or a kid who is facing the fight for their life."

HELP NEEDED: Evie and her family are ambassadors of Woolworths Easter Fundraising Appeal to encourage locals to donate to the Children's Hospital Foundation. Pic: Supplied

Woolworths Queensland general manager Chris Peters said he is humbled by the kindness and ongoing support that customers show.

"The Easter Fundraising Appeal is a great example of how a little good can go a long way for those who need it most and make a real difference to the lives of hundreds of kids and their families," he said.

Last year, Roma Woolworths shoppers raised almost $7000 through the annual campaign.

Customers can support the Easter Fundraising Appeal by simply adding a $2 Easter egg shaped wall

token to their shop, or donate in-store or online, from March 17 to April 6, 2021.