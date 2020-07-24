LIST: What local sports are back on this weekend?
SPORT’S back across most codes and players, match officials and coaches will be breathing a massive sigh of relief.
Of course, weather has a big impact and if there’s thunder and lightning or heavy rains, some matches may be called off.
Here’s a list of sports going ahead this weekend (correct at time of publication):
AFL
Senior Men
Lismore vs. Ballina
Burleigh vs. Coolangatta Tweed
Kenmore AFC vs. Carrara
Robina AFC vs. Coomera AFC
Tweed Coast AFC vs. Byron Bay Magpies AFC
Victoria Point Sharks AFC vs. Bond University AFC
Women
Lismore vs. Ballina
Tweed Coast vs. Byron Bay
HOCKEY – Far North Coast
Goonellabah Complex – Turf 1
Time Division Team 1Team 2
Friday – 24/7/20
6:25pm B1WNorthern Star vs. Coraki
7:55pm B1WAlstonville vs. East Lismore
Saturday – 25/7/20
9am U9 Coraki vs. Ballina
9am U11 East Tigers vs. Ballina Sharks
10am U13 Coraki vs. Ballina
11am U15 Coraki vs. Ballina Blue
12:10pm U15Northern Star v Ballina White
1:30pm ARWNorthern Star vs. Ballina White
3:00pm AWNorthern Star vs. Coraki
4:30pm AMNorthern Star vs. Ballina R
Goonellabah Complex – Turf 2
Friday – 24/7/20
6:15pm B2WSummerlanders vs. Alstonville
Saturday – 25/7/20
8:45am U9 Star Penguins vs. Star Crows
8:45am U9 Alstonville vs. East Wanderers
9:45am U11 Alstonville vs. East Lions
9:45am U11 Star Pandas vs. Star Magpies
10:45am U13 Alstonville vs. East Lismore
11:45am U15 Alstonville vs. East Lismore
1:15pm BCM Alstonville v Coraki
2:45pm BCM Northern Star B v Ballina C
4:15pm BCM East Lismore v Northern Star C
Ballina Complex – Ballina Turf
Saturday – 25/7/20
1:30pm AMBallina vs. East Lismore
3:00pm ARW Ballina Black vs. East Lismore
4:30pm AWBallina v East Lismore
NETBALL
Ballina Netball Association – check their website
Lismore District Netball Association – check their website
Rugby League – NRRRL
Bilambil vs. Ballina
Tweed Coast vs. Murwillumbah
Casino vs. Marist Brothers
Northern United vs. Mullumbimby
Byron Bay vs. Cuden
Rugby Union
Juniors cancelled due to wet weather
First Grade teams Round two
Bangalow vs. Grafton
Casino vs. Wollongbar Alstonville
Casuarina Beach vs. Lismore
Lennox Head vs. Ballina.
SOCCER
Men’s Premier League
Friday July 24
Lismore Thistles SC vs. Goonellabah FC
Saturday July 25
Alstonville FC vs. Bangalow FC
Maclean FC vs. Lismore Richmond Rovers FC
Sunday July 26
South Lismore vs. Byron Bay
Tuesday July 28
South Lismore vs. Alstonville
Goonellabah vs. Maclean
Is your sport not listed? We want to hear from you.
Send us your sporting organisation and club fixtures/ results, photos and news to sport@northernstar.com.au by noon Thursday for Friday publication.