LIST: More Byron Bay COVID-19 hot spots identified
If you have been to one of these Byron Bay hot spots, or been to Brisbane lately, you need to act now.
NSW Health has issued a Public Health Alert about the stay home restrictions.
People who have been in Greater Brisbane since March 20 who are now in NSW must comply with the same stay at home restrictions that apply to Greater Brisbane, regardless of their current location.
This means anyone who has been to Greater Brisbane since March 20 is required to stay at home, except for essential reasons that include shopping for food and supplies, exercise, work and medical care, under the Public Health Order. People who have only transited through Brisbane Airport are excluded from these restrictions.
Entry declaration forms were introduced on Saturday March 27 for people who are entering NSW after spending time in Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council areas in the previous 14 days. This requirement has now been extended to Greater Brisbane, which includes Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redland Local Government Areas and these declaration forms will be available on the Service NSW website.
These forms provide critical information to enable NSW Health to contact travellers if required and is for all travellers who intend to enter NSW by air, road and rail. This form includes contact details and confirmation whether people have been to any venues of concern. Declaration forms can be completed within the 24-hour period prior to entering NSW, or on entry to NSW.
NSW Health is advising people in NSW against non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area at this time.
NSW Health urges everyone in NSW, especially in the Byron Bay area, with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result. To find your nearest clinic, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics, or contact your GP.
COVID-19 cases attended a number of venues in the Byron Bay area from Friday March 26 to Sunday March 28 before returning to Queensland. Urgent investigations and contact tracing are underway.
Anyone who has been to one of the following venues must immediately get tested and self-isolate and remain in isolation until further advice is provided by NSW Health:
BYRON BAY
Byron Beach Hotel
1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481
Friday March 26
From 7pm - 9pm
Byron Bay
Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets
143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park
March 26
From 6pm - 6:30pm and
From 9:10pm - 9:30pm
March 27
From 3:20pm - 3:50pm
Byron Bay
Mokha Café
2/2 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27
From 10:30am-11:30am
Byron Bay
The Farm Byron Bay
11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481
Sunday March 28
From 8:45am - 10:30am
The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:
Byron Bay
Ghanda Clothing
3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27
From 12:00pm -12:15pm
Byron Bay
Tiger Lily
3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27
From 12:25pm - 12:30pm
Byron Bay
Black Sheep
46 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27
From 12:30pm - 12:40pm
Byron Bay
Quiksilver
2 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27
From 12:40pm - 12:45pm
Byron Bay
Suffolk Bakery
Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park
March 27
From 2:45pm - 3:15pm
Byron Bay
Park Hotel Bottle Shop
223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park
March 27
From 7:30pm-7:45pm
A complete list of venues of concern in NSW, and the related health advice, is available on the NSW Government website and people from the Byron Bay area or those who visited at the weekend are advised to check it regularly for updates: https://nsw.gov.au/covid-19/latest-news-and-updates.
NSW Health is also urging anyone in NSW, who has been in the Brisbane area since March 20, to regularly check the Queensland Health website for updates on venues of concern and follow the associated public health advice: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing.
NSW Health has been alerted to thirteen close contacts who have spent time in NSW. Some have since returned to Queensland. Those remaining in NSW have been instructed to undergo a COVID-19 test and to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result. These people will receive regular follow-up contact from NSW Health during this time.
NSW Health is providing new COVID-19 testing clinics and increasing the hours of existing clinics across Northern NSW today. Two new clinics will be in operation in Byron Bay, including a drive-through, and Byron Central Hospital will increase its operating hours. The new clinics are:
Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through, Cavanbah Sports Ground, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 8pm 7 days from midday today.
Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic; Byron Bay surf club car park, Bay St, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Sunday from this afternoon.
There are more than 350 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics, or contact your GP.