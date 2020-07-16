REVEALED: House price data for every Northern Rivers suburb

HOMEOWNERS HAPPY – The vast majority of homeowners on the Northern Rivers have seen a steady rise in property prices due to low stock levels and increased interest from capital city buyers looking for a tree or sea change.

HOMEOWNERS HAPPY – The vast majority of homeowners on the Northern Rivers have seen a steady rise in property prices due to low stock levels and increased interest from capital city buyers looking for a tree or sea change.

A RESIDENTIAL property shortage on the Northern Rivers has seen homeowners from Ballina to Tweed enjoy a seller's market.

Recent figures released from realestate.com.au shows the majority of homes in Northern NSW have increased in value over the 12 months to July 2020.

Banora Point sold the most houses, with 218 changing hands in the past 12 months, while 191 units were sold at Tweed Heads during the same period.

The highest median price for a house was again the domain of the coastal areas, with Suffolk Park at $1,175,000 beating Casuarina on $1,161,000, Kingscliff on $1,150,000 and Byron Bay on $1,1404,000.

The highest priced units were at Byron Bay at $732,500, Lennox Head $710,000, Casuarina $605,000 and Kingscliff $590,000.

Real Estate Institute of NSW's President, Leanne Pilkington said the enormous amount of demand for regional properties was coming from buyers in Sydney, and that was driving the seller's market.

Ms Pilkington said in recent months, people have realised they can work remotely.

"Many people have realised they do not need to be based in a capital city," she said.

"It's a fantastic time for regional property, but it's also a big decision and we always advise people should consider renting in a region before they make a significant move."

MEDIAN PRICES IN YOUR SUBURB (HOUSES)

Alstonville $570,000

Bangalow $1,030,000

Banora Point $640,000

Bilambil $767,000

Bilambil Heights $590,000

Bogangar $855,750

Brunswick Heads $980,000

Byron Bay $1,404,000

Caniaba $594,500

Casino $298,000

Coraki $420,000

Casuarina $1,161,000

Clunes $745,000

Cumbalum $685,000

East Ballina $815,000

East Lismore $397,000

Evans Head $662,500

Geneva $349,000

Girards Hill $445,000

Goonellabah $412,000

Kingscliff $1,150,000

Kyogle $282000

Lennox Head $942,500

Lismore $342,500

Lismore Heights $421,500

McLeans Ridges $985,000

Mullumbimby $751,000

Murwillumbah $532,500

Nimbin $430,000

North Lismore $325,000

Ocean Shores $752,500

Pottsville $776,000

Skennars Head $905,000

South Golden Beach $912,500

South Lismore $325,000

South Murwillumbah $364,000

Suffolk Park $1,175,000

Terranora $735,000

Tweed Heads $673,500

Tweed Heads South $597,500

Tweed Heads $495,0002

Tweed Heads West $575,000

Uki $630,000

Wollongbar $557,500

Woodburn $478,550