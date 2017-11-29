Menu
LIST: Cheapest rentals across Northern Rivers

111 Bright Street, East Lismore has rooms to rent.
Samantha Elley
by

RENTING has officially become even harder Australia-wide, with the release of a report confirming what people already knew.

The Rental Affordability Index 2017 published by National Shelter, Community Sector Banking and SGS Economics & Planning found that in regional NSW affordability has declined and remains the least affordable of the rest of state areas that were studied.

"The average household seeking to rent in regional NSW would face rent levels at 28 per cent of total income." the study said.

The Northern Star has compiled a list of rental properties across the local government areas that may help people looking for affordable housing. We hope you find something.

Ballina

1. 43A Commercial Rd, Alstonville $230pw

1br, 1 bath

Agent: LJ Hooker Alstonville Ph: 6628 1163

2. 56/491 River Street, Ballina

2br, 2 bath, 1 car

Agent: Century 21, Ballina Ph: 6686 8333

3. 31B Fox Valley Way, Lennox Head $450pw

2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Elders Real Estate Ph: 6687 6155

Byron Bay

1. 2/14 Old Pacific Highway, Brunswick Heads $280pw

2br, 1 bath

Agent: Elders Real Estate, Brunswick Heads Ph: 6685 1206

2. Byron Bay, address available on request $350pw

2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Raine & Horne Ph: 6685 6588

3. Goonengerry, address available on request $350pw

3br, 1 bath, 1 car

Professionals & Mark Cochrane Ph: 6684 2615

Kyogle

1. Address available on request, $160pw

2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Mt Lindsay Realty Ph: 6635 1199

2. Grevillea, $170 pw

3br, 1 bath

Agent: Mt Lindsay Realty Ph: 6635 1199

3. 34 Campbell Road, Kyogle $260pw

3br 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: PRDnationwide, Kyogle Ph: 6632 3380

Lismore

1. 111 Bright Street, East Lismore $125-155 per room/per week

If you are ok with a share situation this house has 5br, 2 bath, 3 car

Agent: Lismore Property Managers Ph: 0474 770 020

2. 175 Ballina Road, Lismore $135-185pw

1 br, 4 bath, 2 car

Agent: UP4RENT.com.au Ph: 0477 880 078

3. 936c Dunoon Road, Modanville $185pw

1br, 1 bath

Agent: Property Management Department Ph: 6621 2288

Richmond Valley

1. 65 Simpsons Parade, Casino $110pw

2br, 1 bath, 3 car

Agent: PRDnationwide Casino Ph: 6662 5555

2. 3/14 Heath Street, Evans Head $300pw

2br, 1 bath, 1 car

Agent: Evans Head First National Ph: 0400 722 134

3. 3 Oak Avenue, Casino $250pw

3br, 1 bath

Agent: Savins First National Ph: 0413 642 611

Reference: realestate.com.au

You can also visit https://www.northernstar.com.au/classifieds/northern-rivers/real-estate/rent/ for more listings

Topics:  local government areas northern rivers property rental affordability index rentals

Lismore Northern Star

Local Partners