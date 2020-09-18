Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

MUSCLE UP: Lismore-born Nathan Herne is set to swap his TA2 ride (pictured) for a Supercar ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

NATHAN HERNE is set to realise every young driver’s wildest dream when he makes his Supercar debut at the Bathurst 1000.

The Lismore-born driver, alongside Tyler Everingham, is set to race at Australia’s most revered motorsport event as part of the Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) wildcard entry.

Herne said he never expected to receive the opportunity but was grateful he would be able to race at The Mountain.

“I didn’t expect it, definitely not this year, I didn’t even really know that GRM was looking for a wildcard and I thought all the Bathurst seats were full … I didn’t expect a Bathurst drive was on the cards whatsoever,” he said.

GRM has a rich history in bringing through young talent with former Supercars champions Garth Tander and Jamie Whincup as well as reigning champion Scott McLaughlin all racing for the organisation.

“I couldn’t think of a better team to do it with to be honest … they’ve been big in getting the young fellas in but not only that trying to nurture them and bring them through,” Herne said.

“Garry and Barry are really good teachers for the younger generation who are just getting their start in motorsport.”

Herne said while the opportunity represented a step-up from his TA2 racing, he believed it played into his strengths.

“Coming into a Supercar, there’s a lot of similarities between a Supercar and a TA2, so I don’t think it’ll take to long to get my head around, but it’s definitely a different kettle of fish and I am not only racing against the best TA2 drivers or best drivers in Australia but the best drivers from around the world,” he said.

“We haven’t got much testing … I am going to be fresh in the car, everyone else who is racing has raced Supercars before so I am the only one who is making my supercars debut so it’s pretty big.”

The young driver is hoping that his efforts at Bathurst will be able to highlight his skills as a potential co-driver for next year’s event.

“Try and present myself as a good driver, a good co-driver, in the fact that I always finish, that’s going to be the main thing, finish Australia’s hardest race … to be able to finish that would be a massive feat and generally if you can stay on the lead lap you’re in for a good result,” he said.

“I think the biggest thing we want to do is just finish and I think that’s the main goal for the event.”