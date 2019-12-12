Lismore mum, son recovering after kidney transplant

Rebekka Battista donated her kidney to her son Isaak, after his body rejected his father's kidney. Isaak, 21, was born with renal failure.

A WELL-KNOWN Lismore mum and her son are recovering in hospital after she donated a kidney to him.

Our Kids fundraiser manager Rebekka Battista and Isaak, 21, underwent surgery at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney this week.

Both Mrs Battista and Isaak are recovering well after the procedure, according to their husband and father, Lismore councillor Gianpiero Battista.

Mr Battista donated a kidney to Isaak 13 years ago, when the young man was only 8, as he was born with renal failure.

The councillor said doctors had hailed this week's procedures a success.

"Rebekka went into surgery at 8.30am and she came out at about 2.30pm (on Tuesday)," Mr Battista said.

"Isaak went in at 11am and came out at 7pm.

"There were two different teams of doctors; one took the kidney out and another one put it in."

Mr Battista said his son's recovery has gone better than expected.

"He is really well, the kidney is already working and doctors are very happy with how the operation went," he said.

"He was chatting and joking yesterday.

"The one that is in a bit of pain and a bit tired is Rebekka, but nothing out of the ordinary for such a procedure, but she'll get better."

Mrs Battista and Isaak are expected to be discharged from hospital in five or six days.

"Isaak will have to go back every day for a while for blood tests, and then every three days or every week, and adjusting the anti-rejection medicine, but he is very good spirits," Mr Battista said.

He will travel between Lismore and Sydney while his wife and son recover, with the family not expected to come back to Lismore full-time until mid-January.

"We would like to thank everyone who messaged us, called us and reached out to us, their support means a lot to us," Mr Battista said.

Last month, Mrs Battista said the family was prepared spiritually and emotionally for the operations.

"We are a faith-based family, we believe in God, but I keep just coming back to trusting God, God's got this, It will work out," she said at the time.

"The tears are there, I'm quite anxious sometimes, it has been a very busy time, and we are coming to the pointy end of it, so whatever happens and however it works out, we have a great team of doctors looking after us and we are placed in the right place at the right time."