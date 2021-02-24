Lismore driver given inside running at Mount Panorama

Supplied Editorial Lismore supercar driver David Russell has been given a co-driving gig at Bathurst

Lismore Supercar driver David Russell has landed a co-driving gig at Bathurst.

Erebus Motorsport has announced an all-new co-driver line-up in 2021, with Russell and Jack Perkins joining the team.

Perkins will line up alongside former teammate Will Brown, while Russell will make his debut with the team beside Brodie Kostecki.

Perkins and Russell have both driven intermittently in the Supercars series for a number of years with Russell beginning his career in 2003 and Perkins in 2006.

With 26 Bathurst starts between them, Erebus CEO Barry Ryan is confident the drivers have the experience necessary to take on Mount Panorama this year.

"Both Jack and Dave are very experienced co-drivers who we can rely on to support and guide Will and Brodie respectively," he said.

"I'm personally very close with Jack after my six years at Perkins Engineering and it'll be great to tackle Bathurst together in the same team.

"I was also part of Dave Russell's first co-driver experience, and he's always been a fast and solid co-driver."

Russell believes his experience at Bathurst will assist Kostecki with the transition from co-driver to main driver.

"In my experience as a co-driver, it's important to keep the main driver calm and progressing so that we're working on the race car for the race day rather than a particular point in the weekend," he said.

"It's not about a particular lap in a session, it's about where you finish on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm really excited about teaming up with Brodie and Erebus, and we're in a good position to have a good shot this year."

The Bathurst 1000 runs from October 7 to 10.