Lisa savagely roasts Karl over Logies win

PROJECT star Lisa Wilkinson has waded into a social media discussion involving some of Australian TV's biggest names to take a surprising jab at her former Today co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Wilkinson referenced her old colleague's infamous post-Logies 'drunk' broadcast when she advised her TV peers about the best way to land a coveted Gold Logie: "drink ALOT, then come on air with me, tell me how beautiful I am, and I'll nurse you through it all," she wrote.

Stefanovic fronted up to host the post-2009-Logies episode of Nine's breakfast show Today still appearing a little worse for wear after the previous night's celebrations.

Slurring his words, Stefanovic repeatedly gushed about how pretty Wilkinson had looked the evening before as she struggled to keep the program on the rails.

At the time, the display didn't seem to hurt his career - he went on to win the 2011 Gold Logie, an award Wilkinson has yet to take home.

THAT 2009 broadcast: Nobody sober has ever looked that happy at 6am.

Wilkinson's surprising spray came after comedian Shaun Micallef tweeted a headline about former ABC boss Michelle Guthrie's massive payout to drop court action against the national broadcaster.

"Damn! There goes the publicity budget for my Logies campaign," he wrote - which drew responses from other Australian TV personalities Annabel Crabb, Rove McManus and, all joking about the lengths they'd go to win a Logie.

Using Russian bots, hiring cheap labour to fill out endless TV Week forms - all harmless celebrity banter, until Wilkinson waded in to the thread:

"You're missing the point, the lot of you. If you really want the Gold, just drink ALOT, then come on air with me, tell me how beautiful I am, and I'll nurse you through it all. It's worked before. #LogieTwitterWar."

We’re posting the evidence here in case she deletes it (Lisa if you’re reading this: PLEASE NEVER DELETE IT)

There's much to love about this:

1. She never even mentions Stefanovic by name, but we all know damn well who she's referring to.

2. She's referencing an on-air faux-pas that happened a whole damn DECADE ago (#pettygoals).

3. The tweet serves as a perfect reminder that, while Stefanovic might have won the Gold Logie, Wilkinson won the long game: She jumped to a lucrative deal with Ten at the end of 2017 while he was dumped from Today at the end of last year after a string of public scandals.

4. Most of all: She sent it at 11:39pm last night, truly the magic hour for penning shady subtweets you may regret in the morning.

Tweet sent, her Project co-host Helliar chimed in with a jokey response, asking if she was referring to his performance on their show, but really, there was no following Wilkinson's mic-drop moment.

Piss Lisa Wilkinson off today and she’ll bring it up in a 2029 Twitter thread. Picture: Jonathan Ng

It took Stefanovic five years to publicly concede he was inebriated during that infamous 2009 broadcast.

"It wasn't any different to any other year - we all get smashed at the Logies and go to work the next day; we'd done it for years and years. But this was the first Logies when stuff really started working on the internet," he said in 2014.

"I remember seeing it on Today Tonigh t and going, 'Oh, God.' I really was drunk, or at least I certainly looked and sounded drunk."

