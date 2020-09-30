Menu
Lisa Curry’s moment of joy after heartbreak

by Sophie Chirgwin
30th Sep 2020 11:46 AM
Lisa Curry has shared a beautiful personal update with her followers this morning, saying she is taking a moment to feel joy.

Friends and followers of the former swimming champion were today thrilled to see her smiling while on the beach with her dog.

"Just "pawsing" for a moment to take in some joy," Curry wrote with the happy snap.

"Mali's first time at the beach … being a farm dog this was all new to her."

Those leaving positive comments on her photo said the best way to heal was being outdoors in the sun.

Lisa Curry shares beautiful update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@lisacurry
Lisa Curry shares beautiful update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@lisacurry

 

The picture comes just days after Curry shared photos of the many flowers sent to her home following her eldest daughter, Jaimi Kenny's funeral.

"There are thousands of messages and I have randomly read them … I want you to know that your love, strength, comments and suggestions have been wonderful and really really helpful," Curry wrote on Facebook.

Lisa Curry with daughter Jaimi, posted another tribute to her daughter Jaimi on Instagram. Jaimi Kenny, the oldest daughter of Ms Curry and Grant Kenny, died last Monday at the age of 33 after a battle with a long-term illness. Picture: Instagram/@lisacurry
Lisa Curry with daughter Jaimi, posted another tribute to her daughter Jaimi on Instagram. Jaimi Kenny, the oldest daughter of Ms Curry and Grant Kenny, died last Monday at the age of 33 after a battle with a long-term illness. Picture: Instagram/@lisacurry

"You have shared with me your own personal stories of loss and grief and how you have slowly returned to a different normal."

Curry thanked the kind people who have been stopping her in the street to give her a hug.

"I seem to be going through waves of different emotions, unbearable sadness to anger … I'm usually the strong one but now I'm leaning on others for strength … so thank you."

Jaimi passed away from a long term illness on Monday, September 14 with her loved ones by her side.

 

