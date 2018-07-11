Lions puts 'fun' in dash for bus

RUNNING ALONG: Biala Special School staff Bhavni Steward and Jed Grace get in some running practice, cheered on by the school's students and Ballina Lions Alex Martin and Jeff Spencer in preparation for this Sunday's Ballina Lions Fun-Run Walk.

IT MIGHT be hard to think that running for a bus could be fun - especially with the chance that you could miss it.

But the Ballina Lions Club is doing its bit to put the fun in running for a bus, and helping Biala Support Services catch enough cash to hit its goal of buying a new mini-bus.

The 13th annual Ballina Lions Fun Run-Walk will be held on Sunday, starting and finishing at Ballina's Missingham Park at the river end of Bentinck St.

Biala Support Services is one of the beneficiaries of the event.

Biala Support Services, which operates Ballina's Biala Special School, is fundraising to buy a new mini-bus, which will be used by the school's students and the participants in Biala's other programs for people with disabilities.

The fun run-walk has various age categories, with 5km and 10km events taking in a route over North Wall and return to Missingham Park via Compton Dr and Missingham Bridge, with the 10km entrants completing the 5km course twice.

There will be cash prizes for the open events.

Lion Jeff Spencer said the events provided a perfect way to train for the upcoming inaugural Ballina Triathlon in August.

While the serious runners will be keeping a check on their times, the event is for all levels of fitness.

The walk event also will cover the 5km course.

Registration begins at the park at 8am, with the events starting from 9am.

Entries are available online at ballinalions.com or from the Athletes Foot at Ballina Central shopping centre.

Entry fees are $30 for the 10km event, $25 for the 5km and over 50s and $10 for the walkers.

The other beneficiaries will be Wollongbar's Heartfelt House which supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and the Lions Childhood Cancer Research fund.