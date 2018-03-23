Menu
Lions defender in All Australian form

Kate Lutkins (left) of the Lions chases down Isabel Huntington of the Bulldogs during the Round 2 AFLW match.
Kate Lutkins (left) of the Lions chases down Isabel Huntington of the Bulldogs during the Round 2 AFLW match.
callum dick
AFTER the Brisbane Lions lost the 2017 AFLW grand final, defender Kate Lutkins set herself some personal goals ahead of the current season.

"My goal overall is just to have a good season,” Lutkins told the QT in September.

"I'd like to improve my game in every aspect; my left (foot kicking), getting in and under (at the contest), improving my quick hands, and decision making out of the backline.”

With All Australian defender and teammate Sam Virgo out for 2018 with an ACL injury, Lutkins took on a greater role in the Lions' defence.

Over seven rounds, the former Ipswich footballer has flourished, and put herself firmly in the conversation for All Australian contention ahead of Saturday's grand final against the Western Bulldogs.

The 29-year-old ranks in the top 10 players in the competition for time on ground (2nd), kicks per game (3rd) and disposals per game (9th).

She ranks 11th for marks per game, and 14th for one-percenters.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I've played this season, I think the pre-season and conditioning work put myself and the rest of the team in good stead,” Lutkins said.

"You look across the team and everyone has shown improvement. It's all down to our staff and the hard work they put in. We all push each other to be better.”

Lutkins has spent 99.7 per cent of her time on the field in 2018 - and she laughed about the missing 0.3 per cent.

"It was the Melbourne game at Casey Fields, that was our highest-intensity first half of footy up to that point of the season,” she said.

"I was absolutely blowing, I just needed a breather.”

The Lions leave for Melbourne on Friday, ahead of Saturday's grand final.

Laudable Lutkins - How Lions defender stacks up against rest of AFLW:

2nd Time on ground (99.7%), 3rd Kicks per game (12.9), 9th Disposals per game (17.3), 11th Marks per game (3.6), 14th One-percenters per game (2.6).

