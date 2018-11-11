They’re back! Lions confirm southern hemisphere tour

A GREAT Britain tour to the southern hemisphere in 2019 has been given the go-ahead by the Rugby League International Federation.

The tour, which the RLIF board says is subject to consultation with the major playing leagues and the players' representatives, is part of an eight-year rolling contract approved in principle at the end of a four-day summit in York.

The Lions will not meet Australia, who will tour England in 2020, but will play matches against New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

"These are exciting times for the sport in general and particularly the chance we have to both take a Great Britain team to the southern hemisphere next year and then welcome the Kangaroos in 2020," said Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League.

"There is still some discussion to complete on 2019, but everything looks to be moving in a positive direction."

The RLIF unveiled plans for a two-division Oceania Cup in 2019, with Australia, New Zealand and Tonga playing in one group and Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea the other.

The board also confirmed Australia would host the inaugural Nines World Cup in 2019 and approved financial support for the Americas Championship and a new competition for nations in the Middle East and Africa.