Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Lions Club of Lennox Head used their new equipment at the Lennox foreshore on Australia Day 2021.
The Lions Club of Lennox Head used their new equipment at the Lennox foreshore on Australia Day 2021.
News

Lion’s Club search for a home to store the ‘sausage-mobile’

Javier Encalada
23rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local Lions Club has a new ‘sausage mobile’ to fundraise across the area, but it needs help to find a location to park it on a shed.

Lennox Head Lions Club (LHLC) recently purchased a state-of-the-art self-contained BBQ trailer, and a towing vehicle.

The equipment was financed via a NSW Government grant, and has been operational since October 2020, a club spokesperson said.

“This equipment has already been put to good use including our annual Australia Day BBQ at Lennox Head and some extremely busy days at Reflections Caravan Park during the busy holiday season. This new equipment is easily managed by our members and greatly assists in further fundraising to assist the community,” the group said in a statement.

The Lennox Head Lions Club's sausage sizzle trailer needs a place to park inside a shed.
The Lennox Head Lions Club's sausage sizzle trailer needs a place to park inside a shed.

But now the club needs to find a place to keep the vehicle and trailer in a shed, also funded by a NSW Government grant, the club said.

“The second grant is to purchase and erect a Colorbond shed to house the trailer and vehicle,” the club said.

“Ideally, the shed would be around 60 square metres, sufficient for the car and trailer to drive through, although a side bay arrangement could also work well.

“The $26,865 grant for us to construct the shed was through the NSW Government’s 2020 Community Building Partnership Program.”

“ LHLC are looking to find a developer or landowner who may be able to lease or donate a parcel of land suitable for purpose.

“The grant has tight deadlines for acquittal.

“If any person or organisation can assist in providing a location in the northeast of Ballina Shire, please contact Gerard Wilkinson at gerard.w@bigpond.net.au or phone 0419 708 676 to discuss in more detail.”

The new equipment is a boost for the club’s fundraising efforts.

LHLC has donated close to $15,000 for homeless projects such as Backpack Beds and Orange Sky, with more than $60,000 total donations in the past two years.

LHLC fundraise around $30,000 to $40,000 per annum for needy causes.

lennox head lennox head lions club northern rivers community news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles launches 90-minute Click&Collect in Northern NSW

        Premium Content Coles launches 90-minute Click&Collect in Northern NSW

        News Customers in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas are some of the first to have the new fast service available online.

        Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

        Premium Content Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

        News We take an in-depth look at what this year's festival will be like

        Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Premium Content Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Health COVID-19 vaccinations: How these 20 jab recipients made history

        Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        Premium Content Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        News He had a prescription, but went to a Nimbin street dealer instead