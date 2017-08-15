26°
Lindt Cafe siege survivor to share her story

15th Aug 2017 10:20 AM
SURVIVOR: Louisa Hope.
SURVIVOR: Louisa Hope. Contributed

SURVIVOR of the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege, Louisa Hope, is coming to Ballina to tell her story.

Ms Hope was one of 10 customers and eight staff of the Martin Place cafe who were held hostage for 16 hours by lone gunman, Man Horon Monis.

Ms Hope's talk, to be held at the Ballina Baptist Church on Sunday, August 27, is titled Surviving Trauma, Testing Faith: It could have been anyone".

The siege was a dark day in modern Australian history.

It began at 9.44am on December 15, 2014, and ended when police raided the cafe at 2.13am the following day.

Ms Hope was in the cafe with her mother, Robyn Hope, when the siege began.

They were two of the three hostages injured during the police raid. Louisa was shot in the foot and Robyn was shot in the shoulder.

Monis killed cafe manager Tori Johnson during the siege, and hostage Katrina Dawson was killed by a police bullet ricochet during the raid.

Monis also was killed.

A large floral tribute was created in Martin Place after the siege ended.

The Ballina Baptist Church is located on the corner of Kerr and Bentinck streets, and the talk will be held from 6pm-7.30pm, with supper to follow.

Phone Deb on 0414 283576 or Diane on 0437 731704 for information on the talk.

Topics:  lindt cafe louisa hope northern rivers community

