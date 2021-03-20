Linda Sidon’s killer made bizarre confession to dog

Linda Sidon’s son‘s bizarre confession that helped police bring the man to justice years after the woman’s death.

LINDA Sidon's son told his pet dog that he had killed his mother in a bizarre confession that helped police bring the man to justice years after the woman's death.

New details of how the Gold Coast mum died can now be revealed after the Bulletin confirmed Ms Sidon's son, Daniel Paul Heazlewood, had been quietly released on parole after the Brisbane Supreme Court sentenced him to eight years jail in 2018.

Daniel Heazlewood being arrested for the murder of his mother Linda Sidon. Picture Mike Batterham.

He had pleaded guilty to his mother's manslaughter and interfering with her corpse but became eligible for release last November, only 29 months after being sentenced.

The court heard at the time of his sentence that Heazlewood had told friends he hated his mother.

He had said she was "a waste of space … a bogan … an ugly b****".

The court was told that Heazlewood killed Ms Sidon in their Housing Commission home during a struggle in June 2009.

Daniel Heazlewood (centre) at Shooters lounge bar. Picture: Facebook.

Heazlewood later told police he didn't know his mother had died and left her at their home following an incident in which he alleged she brandished a butter knife.

He said he returned two days later to find her dead.

He then headed out and bought a shovel and a bag of lime at a hardware store.

Heazlewood placed his mother's body in the boot of his car and drove 30km to a secluded location in the Numinbah Valley where he buried Ms Sidon in a shallow grave.

The part-time cleaner was not reported missing for 18 months, only after her father made contact with police.

Daniel Heazlewood and the dog he confessed to. Picture: Facebook.

Heazlewood was not charged until 2015, when a hidden listening device planted in his car recorded him saying: "She just pushed me too far one day … so I killed her" as he drove back out to the burial site at Numinbah Valley, the court heard during his sentence.

The Bulletin understands these admissions were in part made to his german shepherd

dog while the pair were travelling in a car to the bushland area where he dumped his mum years earlier.

Linda Sidon was killed by her son Daniel Heazlewood. Picture: supplied.

It can now be revealed Heazlewood was also caught on the audio recordings muttering to his dog during the journey that he was "checking on the body".

When asked about Heazlewood's parole, Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement they do not discuss the "individual management of prisoners and offenders" but it is understood Heazlewood was released this year.

Despite authorities never finding Ms Sidon's body, Heazlewood was granted parole even though police made an application under Queensland's "no body no parole" laws to keep him locked up.

Police search for Linda Sidon. Picture: Adam Head.

The Queensland Parole Board later found Heazlewood had made genuine attempts to help authorities locate Ms Sidon's body by taking them to the deserted location in Numinbah Valley where he claimed he buried her and participated in a re-enactment.

