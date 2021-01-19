Lights, camera, action as new gig opportunity heads to Byron

Hotel Great Northern in Byron Bay will host Up Next’s showcase event. Photo: Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

Hotel Great Northern in Byron Bay will host Up Next’s showcase event. Photo: Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

Get set to rock out as a new initiative to bring live music opportunities for local musicians is set to hit Byron Bay this year.

Up Next is a new program by Arts Northern Rivers to help provide local musicians with live concert experience.

Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director Peter Wood said this opportunity provided an exciting opportunity for emerging artists in the area.

“This is a crucial time to support the future development of early career and emerging musicians in our region. Through Create NSW’s Regenerate Initiative we are proud to provide a platform for regional musicians to be seen by industry professionals,” Mr Wood said

The showcase event, which is a paid performance, will be held at Byron Bay’s music venue The Great Northern Hotel.

Selected musicians will receive further career development opportunities including access to studio recording time, mentoring services by industry professionals and audio and video documentation from the event.

Expressions of interest close on the February 2 2021.

