Light horseman back in town with a feather in his hat

LISMORE ANZAC: Warrant Officer Class One Allan Ryan from the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry), will be in Lismore on April 25, 2021, as part of a program run by the Australian Army to send currently serving soldiers back to their home locations to enjoy ANZAC Day with their family and friends.

LISMORE ANZAC: Warrant Officer Class One Allan Ryan from the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry), will be in Lismore on April 25, 2021, as part of a program run by the Australian Army to send currently serving soldiers back to their home locations to enjoy ANZAC Day with their family and friends.

He may ride a tank rather than a horse but Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Allan Ryan from 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) will be taking part in the dawn service at Lismore RSL this Anzac Day.

But while WO1 Ryan will be on foot this Sunday, he said he considers Lismore his hometown after posting there from 2013 until 2018 as the quartermaster of the 41st Royal NSW Regiment.

On Sunday, WO1 Ryan, 60, will be at the dawn service to spend the day with his Lismore-based partner and to catch with old mates and former colleagues.

"Anzac Day is so special, it means a lot to a lot of people," he said.

"So I will be going to show my support to the community which supported me while I was based there."

WO1 Ryan said his visit was part of a social initiative which involves 120 army soldiers returning to regional home towns around Australia to represent in uniform for Anzac Day dawn services and parades.

"I am heading to Lismore as part of a the program sending soldiers to their home towns to share the special occasion with family and friends," he said.

"Lismore is great, I fell in love with the Lismore community when I was there."

WO1 Ryan said he joined up at 17 and his 43 years in the green machine have been incredible.

He said showing respect is important.

"It's a time to reflect on not only my service but the service of my friends, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, learning about the history of how we came about," he said.

"Anzac Day is the only day of the year that we can get together and celebrate something that's a common cause for a lot of people.

"I have my partner in Lismore, as well as a lot of retired soldiers that live that way, some of them who have only retired in the past few years who I'm still good friends with and there's a strong veteran community and sense of pride for those who serve."

Originally published as Light horseman back in town with a feather in his hat