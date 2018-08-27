Menu
Login
Plants are nature's perfect decor, adding colour, a focus and an organic structure to any room
Plants are nature's perfect decor, adding colour, a focus and an organic structure to any room iStock
Home & Decorating

Lift the look of your rooms with indoor plants

by TRACEY HORDERN
27th Aug 2018 12:32 PM

One of the biggest trends right now - and it's not going away - is all about bringing nature into our living spaces. By that, I mean blurring the lines of the outdoors and your interiors. It's also a trend that is perfect for our gorgeous climate and our Australian penchant for nature and the great outdoors, even when it comes to our homes.

 

A few well-placed happy looking plants can contribute to the look and feel of any room, whether it's filled with vintage clutter or minimalist furnishings.

The trick is to keep it lush and healthy, with a variety of beautiful shades of greens and textures. To succeed in your choice of plants, it is important to start with the knowledge that nature never intended plants to specifically thrive in our interiors, rather it's a case of choosing plants that can successfully cope with surviving indoors.

From terrariums, macrame-hung pots and vertical indoor gardens, it's now easier than ever to find a green solution for your indoor space. Terrariums, for instance, are easy and fun to create, just find a funky glass vessel and build a tiny garden in it with your favourite plants.

Larger indoor plants can create a dramatic visual and pleasing effect, while hanging plants are totally hip and more widely available than ever. If you do choose a variety of plants, and I suggest you do - be sure to consider the light, climate and watering the plant will require to survive interior life.

home indoor plants interior nature tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners