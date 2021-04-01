Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Easter may be a busy time on North Coast beaches, despite COVID concerns.
Easter may be a busy time on North Coast beaches, despite COVID concerns.
News

Lifesavers ‘prepared for the worst’ and ‘hoping for the best’

Liana Boss
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Surf Lifesavers will be preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best, this Easter.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels said despite concerns around COVID-19 cases linked to the region, clubs were preparing for full patrols this long weekend.

He said it was possible some local club members attended a Surf Life Saving carnival at Tugun on the Gold Coast at the weekend – named as a COVID-19 contact location by Queensland Health – he was confident Northern Rivers’ beaches would be adequately protected.

>> Bluesfest cancelled amid COVID concerns

>> How the new COVID restrictions will impact you

>> EXPLAINED: NSW‘s first COVID case from hen’s party

>> CONFIRMED: infectious man visited popular Ballina pub

“I don’t know first hand if anyone did (attend the carnival),” Mr Samuels said.

“If they did, they would be following the NSW Health advice.”

He said there were good numbers available at local surf clubs and any rostering gaps could be filled.

“It wouldn’t be a massive number of our branch that did attend, it is possible that some did,” he said.

People waiting to be tested at the COVID pop up clinic at the Byron Bay Surf Club near Main Beach on Tuesday, May 30, 2021.
People waiting to be tested at the COVID pop up clinic at the Byron Bay Surf Club near Main Beach on Tuesday, May 30, 2021.

The Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club has meanwhile become home to one of Byron’s two new COVID testing clinics to help meet demand.

He said Surf Life Savers would follow guidelines set out by NSW Health.

“Obviously we are following, a little bit more closely now, the social distancing and personal PPE we wear and the way we interact with people,” he said.

As the last warm holiday period before winter hits, he said they were expecting a busy Easter.

“We’re prepared, our support operations and response team are geared up and prepare for the last onslaught,” he said.

While visitors from outside the region are not barred from entering the Northern Rivers, they will be expected to adhere to restrictions in place for the Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore shires.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 byron bay northern rivers health nsw surf life saving surf life saving far north coast
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Bluesfest cancelled amid COVID concerns

        BREAKING: Bluesfest cancelled amid COVID concerns

        News New restrictions will be in place across four Northern NSW shires from 5pm today as hundreds scramble to be tested.

        What Bluesfest cancellation means for ticket holders

        Premium Content What Bluesfest cancellation means for ticket holders

        News The five-day event was cancelled by the NSW Government while people were already...

        Customers go back to ‘ground zero’ of COVID scare in Byron

        Premium Content Customers go back to ‘ground zero’ of COVID scare in Byron

        Health After a deep clean, and despite a confirmed case of community transmission...

        Byron Bay businesses hurry to comply with new restrictions

        Premium Content Byron Bay businesses hurry to comply with new restrictions

        News Retailers, cafes and restaurants were the first to modify their set ups to follow...