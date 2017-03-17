31°
Lifejacket upgrade could save your life

Alison Paterson
| 17th Mar 2017 12:54 PM
The Old4New exchange is part of a wider Transport for NSW program to support an increase in life-jacket wear rates and achieve a decrease in boating fatalities.
SELECTING the correct lifejacket is one of the most important decisions you make when heading out on the water.

On March 27, Lismore residents will have the opportunity to learn more about these apply-named items when the Old4New van arrives in town to share advice with the public about lifejackets and drowning prevention.

From 7am to 11am at the Lismore Boat Ramp at Victoria St, trained staff will also provide advice on choosing the right lifejacket for your height, weight, ability and water activity, and tips on lifejacket care and service.

People will also be you can exchange their old life-jacket for a new slimline lifejacket at a discounted price.

NSW Maritime Old4New exchange is part of a wider program to support an increase in life-jacket wear rates
NSW Maritime Old4New exchange is part of a wider program to support an increase in life-jacket wear rates Andrea Francolini

The Old4New exchange is part of a wider Transport for NSW program which has helped support an increase in lifejacket wear rates and achieved a decrease in boating fatalities state-wide.

Nationals Member for Lismore Thomas George MP said sadly, 11 lives were lost in recreational and commercial boating incidents on our waterways last year, so he wanted to highlighting the importance of safety for all water enthusiasts regardless of age and experience.

"This is Old4New's fourth season and the team is as keen as ever to get amongst the community to spread the word that there is a modern and comfortable life-jacket for every body,” he said.

"In NSW, it's the law to service your inflatable lifejacket once a year or in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, so this is an excellent opportunity to understand exactly what you need to do to make sure your lifejacket always keeps you safe.”

Mr George said drownings are not just numbers.

"Each represents a parent, child, uncle, aunty or friend lost participating in an activity that is meant to be enjoyable,” he said.

"Everyone should come home safely... it's a timely reminder for us all to think about how we can protect ourselves out on the water so that we can have a great day out and make it back home to the people we love.”　

For more information visit Old4New or NSW Maritime Facebook page.

VISITING lifejacket experts will be in Lismore to help residents make a lifesaving decision.

