Lifeguard’s warning after notorious Ballina bar takes a life

A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.

Emergency services are warning boaties to take extra care when entering the Richmond river from Ballina after the conditions at the bar saw someone tragically lose their life on Tuesday morning.

Far North Coast lifeguard co-ordinator Scott McCartney said the river mouth was notorious for incidents due to the deceiving appearance of calm waters before exiting to the ocean.

“It’s quite dangerous because … from the inside it looks quite nice and smooth but just to the north of the mouth there’s big sand banks,” Mr McCartney said.

“So the waves will break quite a distance out which can cause a lot of issues.

“It does break inside the river mouth as well.”

He said incidents were fortunately not too common due to extensive warnings put out when there are swells in the area.

“But when we do (see incidents) it’s usually due to a rogue wave or a random set that just pops up and breaks on these banks, where they haven’t done anything wrong they just haven’t been able to see these sets coming through or these rogue waves,” Mr McCartney said.



“That’s what causes the issues.”

His reminder to boaties was to make sure they have safety basics down pat when entering the bar.

“Making sure you’re wearing life jackets and understand the conditions you’re going out in,” he said.