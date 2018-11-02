Menu
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Tobi Loftus
News

LifeFlight chopper's mammoth 10-hour trip to save man's life

2nd Nov 2018 9:53 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM

LIFEFLIGHT'S aeromedical service completed one of its longest ever missions overnight, airlifting a critically-injured man to hospital in Brisbane from the state's south-west.

The 900km return trip to the Princess Alexandra Hospital took 10 hours and required a team effort from LifeFlight's aeromedical crews in both Roma and Toowoomba.

The new Roma-based AW139 was tasked just after 6pm last night to retrieve the man from the Western Downs region following a serious motor vehicle incident.

The LifeFlight chopper touched down in Toowoomba on its journey to Brisbane. File pic.
The LifeFlight chopper touched down in Toowoomba on its journey to Brisbane. File pic. Tobi Loftus

One of LifeFlight's partners cleared their own helipad for landing to provide the fastest access for the aeromedical crew.

The time-critical mission saw the chopper touch down briefly in Toowoomba, where it refuelled and was able to be airborne again within 10 minutes.

The mission was made possible by the longer range and faster speed offered by the AW139 aircraft, which only became operational at the Roma base on Monday.

injury lifeflight news roma toowoomba western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners