Emergency services at the scene of a flood rescue where a truck had left the road and been washed into Blackadder Creek Corindi.
News

Life threatening flood rescues underway on Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 6:27 AM
The region has been hit by serious flash flooding overnight as emergency services scramble to save the lives of people washed into flood waters.

Speaking at the scene of where a truck had gone off the road, Martin Wells from Coffs Harbour SES said too many cars were being washed off the road after driving into floodwaters.

He said there were multiple "life threatening" flood rescues ongoing across the Corindi and Sherwood Creek areas.

"At the moment some incredibly life threatening situations unfolding and we are attempting to get to as many people as possible as quick as we can," he said early this morning

"We have seven or eight units out in the field at the moment and have called in additional resources in for first life.

The truck at Corindi was "basically floating" in the creek and the State Emergency Services team were waiting for the situation to become safer.

"It is too risky to launch rescue boats at this point in time we are just waiting for first light and keeping (the driver) calm at this point.

coffs floods corindi
Coffs Coast Advocate

