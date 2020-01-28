‘Life-threatening’ deluge underway

A driver has ended up in a precarious situation after driving through dangerous floodwaters and is now in need of rescue south of Townsville.

It comes as heavy rainfall leads to flash flooding across north Queensland.

More than half a metre of rain has fallen across parts of central and north Queensland.

Rainfall totals could reach as high as 900mm in some areas over four days, according to weather website Higgins Storm Chasing.

The 10 day rainfall outlook in Australia. Picture: Windy via Thomas Hinterdorfer: Extreme Weather Chaser

DANGEROUS FLOODING

Fire and rescue crews are racing to assist a driver stuck in floodwaters near the suburb of Giru, south of Townsville.

The vehicle got stuck on Jerona Rd about 9.30am.

Technical rescue crews are on route.

Downpours of up to 430mm have forced the closure of schools with more heavy rain likely today.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Herbert and the Lower Burdekin.

The Bureau of Meteorology said severe storms were likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to "dangerous and life-threatening" flooding in Ayr, Alva Beach and Clare over the next several hours.

At Rita Creek, 176mm of rain was recorded over fours hours to 7.20am. The same gauge recorded 430mm over 22.5 hours from 9am Monday to 7am Tuesday.

Sight for sore eyes! Posted by Innamincka Hotel on Sunday, 26 January 2020

Fresh local fish in store today, straight from the gutters of Burdekin Seafood Hut 🤣🎣💦 Please be mindful when driving... Posted by Valley Cash Store/Burdekin Seafood Hut on Monday, 27 January 2020

SCHOOLS CLOSED

The heavy downpours have prompted the closures of a number of schools in the Burdekin on what was meant to be the first day back of the new school year.

Home Hill State School, Home Hill State High School, Airville State School, Jarvisfield State School, Kalamia State School, Brandon State School and Osborne State School announced they would be closed today, citing safety concerns.

"Due to the current weather situation Home Hill State School is closed today. There are local road closures and localised flooding around and in the school grounds," Home Hill State School posted on Facebook.

Flash flooding between Home Hill. Photo: Jodie Marsh

EMERGENCY ACTIVATED

The Burdekin Local Disaster Management Group activated this morning following localised flooding.

"While all major rivers and catchments remain at a reasonable height, local waterways around the shire have been inundated by this weather event resulting in localised flooding of roads and properties," she said.

"There are several road closures in place around the Burdekin and water is approaching many properties so even if people are in larger vehicles, they are strongly advised to find somewhere safe to pull over to avoid bow waves washing further into properties.

"This weather event is currently stationery over the Burdekin and we have been advised by the Bureau of Meteorology it has the potential to stay there for a couple more hours, and should clear early this afternoon."

Sandbags are available free from Ayr SES on Mccathie St and Home Hill SES on Eleventh Ave.

Waste collection in Ayr is still taking place.

Flooding between Ayr and Home Hill. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh

The Bureau of Meteorology's warning area.

FLOODED ROADS

Bruce Highway at Plantation Creek closed except for emergency vehicles;

Home Hill is closed to the North and South;

Wangaratta is closed with high-velocity water continuing to rise;

Sewerage pump stations have been inundated;

Ayr Transfer Station and Kirknie Road Landfill are both closed

WEATHER SITUATION

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Ayr, Alva Beach and Clare.

176mm has been recorded at Rita Creek in the 4 hours to 7.20am AEST

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

RAINFALL:

From 9am Monday to 8am Tuesday:

Rita Island: 465mm

Groper Creek: 370mm

Inkerman Bridge: 351mm

Ayr: 343mm

Brandon: 340mm

Alva Beach: 271mm

Nelly Bay, Magnetic Island: 216mm

Garbutt: 156mm

South Townsville: 123mm