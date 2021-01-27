Life in the slow lane: Lennox roundabout, 30km/h zone

Temporary traffic calming elements will be installed in the Lennox Head village centre.

A 30km/h limit reduction, a new roundabout and speed humps will soon be the new features at the Lennox Head village centre.

Ballina Shire Council confirmed the calming traffic devices will be installed from Tuesday, February 2, to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

The package of measures will include a speed limit reduction to 30km/h in the village centre and Park Lane.

The works will include the installation of speed humps along Park Lane, and on Ballina Street near Rutherford Street.

The project also includes a roundabout at the intersection of Ballina Street and Allens Parade, council said.

"Traffic control will be in place while this occurs and signage will also be in place advising road users of the changed conditions," council said.

"The installation of these temporary traffic calming elements is expected to be completed by early February."

Council encouraged road users to slow down to prepare for the new traffic conditions.

"Ballina Shire Council thanks the community for their patience as these changes are implemented," a council spokesperson said.

The works are part of the 'Streets as Shared Spaces - A slow path not a fast shortcut pilot' program, which aims to improve safety and amenity for pedestrians in and around Park Lane through temporary traffic calming and streetscape features.

The program commenced in December 2020 with the installation of a new mural on the Lennox Head Skate Park and pavement treatments by artist Nitsua, in collaboration with local youth, as well as the installation of a parklet 'pop up' park outside the Lennox Head Cultural Centre.

The program will run for at least eight months.

These traffic calming measures and streetscape features are being tested, and will be considered for permanent installation under a future stage of the Lennox Village Vision. Council will monitor the success of the project and may adapt and adjust features where required.

This project is proudly funded by the NSW Government's 'Streets as Shared Spaces' program.

For more information and to receive project updates via email visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/LennoxVillageVision.