Licence suspended, man allegedly 3 times over the limit

A man had his licence suspended after allegedly blowing three times over the legal limit in a RBT. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged and had his licence suspended after allegedly driving with more than triple the allowable blood alcohol level.

He was arrested and charged for High Range driving after he was pulled over by police at about 1:10am, on Monday September 28, on Border Street at Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police conducted a roadside test which indicated a positive reading and the man was taken back to Byron Bay Police Station.

The Breath Analysis conducted with the man at the police station returned a reading of 0.163 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

As the reading returned was High Range the male was issued with a suspension notice which suspended his driving privileges in NSW until the matter was determined by a court.

The male was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving with High Range PCA and is to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on the October 14.