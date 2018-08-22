Liberal MPs call for second meeting

Peter Dutton is expected to make a second attempt to replace Malcolm Turnbull as leader of the Liberal Party. Photo: AAP

UPDATE: SUPPORTERS of Peter Dutton have begun a second strike against Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, calling for a party room meeting to be held tonight.

A petition to force a fresh party room meeting reportedly circulating around Parliament House.

The intent of the petition is to ask Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to call a second meeting and spill the leadership of the Liberal Party.

Influential shock jock Alan Jones kicked off talk of a late-night coup with a tweet urging political watchers to "get ready".

The petition would require 43 signatures to force the Coalition into the meeting, although whether this meeting took place tonight or tomorrow would be up to the PM.

Sky News' David Speers has denied there'll be a party room meeting tonight, saying: "At this point it's unlikely to happen tonight. But whether it happens tomorrow morning is key."

Reports followed that a petition to call a leadership spill was making its way through MPs' offices, but Julie Bishop was quick to deny any knowledge of an imminent party room meeting.

Appearing on The Project earlier this evening, the Deputy Leader said she was "not aware of any such moves", noting she'd be hosting the Deputy Leader of New Zealand at a working dinner tonight.

"I haven't heard anything about this," she said.

Asked if she could guarantee Mr Turnbull would be PM in the morning, Ms Bishop said: "It's 6.30, the house rises shortly, everybody has events on this evening.

"I have been through a number of leadership challenges and I have observed them on the other side. Some of them are won by one vote. The prime minister was endorsed."

Throughout the afternoon, rumours have surfaced of an upcoming party room meeting with the agenda of replacing Mr Turnbull.

Mr Dutton's supporters need 43 signatures on a letter to call an unscheduled party room meeting, and according to Sky News, Liberals in the Dutton camp are confident they have the numbers to force a meeting either tonight or tomorrow morning.

According to The Daily Telegraph political editor Sharri Markson, a "series of crisis meetings" was unfolding in Mr Turnbull's office with senior party figures including Ms Bishop, Christopher Pyne, Scott Morrison and Mathias Cormann.

Three Liberals have now signed the letter requesting a party room meeting. @politicsabc #auspol #libspill — lucy barbour (@lucybarbour) August 22, 2018

Mr Turnbull reportedly told journalists there would be no meeting tonight..

Dutton also faces challenges to taking the top job. Attorney-General Christian Porter has asked the Solicitor-General for advice on Dutton's business interests, which include childcare centres in Queensland that may put him in breach of the constitution.

In a statement, Porter told the media he would not comment further on the matter.

Neither Michaelia Cash, Mathias Cormann nor Dan Tehan have resigned. PM insisting no party room meeting tonight. — David Speers (@David_Speers) August 22, 2018