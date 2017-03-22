Let's meet and celebrate Ballina Junktion's birthday

Manager Nick Martin of Ballina Junktion with some funky wall 'disc-orations' and some of the furniture on sale.

WHETHER it's clothes, crockery or couches, there isn't much you won't find at Ballina Junktion.

Affectionately known as the tip shop, it is the recycling area of Ballina Shire Council's Waste Management Facility at 167 Southern Cross Drive near the airport.

And there are plenty of bargains just waiting to be snapped up.

Plenty of variety and plenty of bargains at the Ballina Junktion. Samantha Elley

In fact, residents and the general public are being encouraged to come and help the Junktion celebrate it's first birthday this coming Saturday, March 25 from 9.30am.

A giant cake is about the only thing you won't normally see at the shop but it will be there along with a sausage sizzle and a welcome speech from Ballina's mayor David Wright at 10.30am.

There will also be kids craft and lots of family fun.

"Ballina Junktion is a community win-win on every level," Shop manager Nick Martin said.

"We work with council to identify usable items that can be recovered before they are trashed.

Manager of the Ballina Junktion, Nick Martin is ready to celebrate it's one year anniversary. Samantha Elley

"This significantly reduces landfill and enables local people to buy perfectly serviceable items at remarkably low prices."

A quick look around the large shop confirms there is something for everyone including furniture, furnishings, books, videos, building materials, sporting goods, garden items and the list continues.

"The facility helps clients of On Track Community Programs to engage in skills development and gain valuable workplace experience," Mr Martin said.

"We employ nine people with the support of Australian Disability Enterprises.

"They work in the shed, help identify usable stock from items brought to the waste facility's sorting area and engage in restorations."

The Junktion is also encouraging people who have 're-birthed' items to bring in before and after photos for display in the centre.

Their welcome sign says it all:

"Recycling turns things into other things, which is like magic!"