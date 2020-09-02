REVEALED: How Lennox will change in the next two years

Public information about Ballina Shire Council’s Lennox Vision project is available at Ross Park.

A $10M plan is expected to change the face of Lennox Head, by beautifying parks, adding new playground equipment and amenities.

Lennox Vision Project has been adopted by Ballina Shire Council, a plan expected to end just before the centenary celebrations of the town in late 2022.

The necessary planning approvals, detailed design and staged construction of the works will now commence.

Works commence with Stages 1a, 1b and 2, funded in the council's Long Term Financial Plan.

Further funding options, still to be secured, will be necessary for the remainder of the works, including the undergrounding of electricity infrastructure,.

The council also approved an additional dividend from the Community Infrastructure Reserve of $92,500, to provide a total budget for Ross Park of $800,000.

The funding will support the construction of the full scope of embellishments to Ross Park as presented in the Lennox Village Vision Revised Draft Concept Plan.

Matthew Wood, council's director of Planning and Environmental Health, said work will start soon at Ross Park.

"That includes full refurbishment of the park, new playground equipment and amenities," he said.

"There will be some disruption while we are upgrading the park, around use and traffic along Ballina St, but it will be done incrementally, so there will be opportunity for people to use the area."

Stage two of the work will include improvements to the streetscape in the vicinity of Ross Park, Mr Wood said.

"There will be what we call a raised threshold to encourage pedestrian movement between both sides of the street and Ross Park," he said.

"Both of those stages are due to commence before the end of this year, to be completed by the end of 2022, the centenary of Lennox Head."

The final timeline is not quite completed yet, as the only $6.4 million of funding have been secured out of the total $10 million required.

The Lennox Vision project also includes full refurbishment of Ballina St north and south of Ross Park.

"Basically, the entire length of the street between Park Lane and Byron St is programmed for upgrade," Mr Wood said.

"There is also some upgrade works proposed in Park Lane, adjacent to Williams Reserve, and there is also improvements to the foreshore park, on the northern end of the street."

The improvements will include changes in the footpaths - including widening of footpaths - more trees and more areas for al fresco dining.