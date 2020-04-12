Menu
The SAE Creative Media Institute Film Graduate's Barbara Taylor was in disbelief to hear her project, Tomorrow Men, had won her an international internship with Singaporean based production company Beach House Pictures.
Lennox producer wins exclusive international internship

Francis Witsenhuysen
12th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
BARBARA Taylor says she’s still getting over her news of winning an internship with Singaporean based production company Beach House Pictures.

The SAE Creative Media Institute Film Graduate’s winning project, Tomorrow Men, is an examination of masculinity, and was produced as part of her final project in the Bachelor of Film program at SAE.

The Lennox Head local said she was thrilled to receive the internship with Beach House.

“Admittedly I felt intimidated, there was a lot of talent and gravitas in that room, but I was so excited to even be at AIDC, regardless of this great honour,” Ms Taylor said.

SAE General Manager of SAE Australasia Matt Evans said that as a recent graduate, Barbara’s achievement against more seasoned professionals is even more impressive.

“Barbara represents the future of creative practitioners, she is motivated, passionate and talented,” Mr Evans said.

“Her success at AIDC is only the beginning.”

Ms Taylor will travel to Singapore to complete her internship later in the year.

Announced at the 33rd Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne, the internship was offered through the ACCESS program.

ACCESS is AIDC’s fast-track professional development and mentorship program, designed to give filmmakers the opportunity to take their skills and ideas to the next level.

Upon first hearing about AIDC during her first year of study at SAE, it has been Ms Taylor’s aspiration to get there.

With that in mind, she developed her final project as a submission for AIDC.

