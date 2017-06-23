22°
Lennox Head provides dream venue for new restaurant

Marc Stapelberg
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Shelter has a view of the ocean from Pacific Parade in Lennox Head.
Shelter has a view of the ocean from Pacific Parade in Lennox Head.

SHELTER has just opened its doors in the seaside town of Lennox Head and for the three entrepreneurs behind the cafe/restaurant, it was always going to be the venue that defined the food and spirit of the new culinary enterprise.

Co-owners Andrew Love, Troy Noonan, and Grant La Brooy searched for almost two years looking for a venue that had potential and opportunity in equal measure.

The final place they settled on, located along Pacific Parade, has lots of light, huge opening windows and a beach front view of one of the most picturesque locations on the North Coast.

Andrew met fellow front of house man and coffee connoisseur Troy Noonan while working at a fine dining Italian restaurant in Canada.

Wedges with chicken salt, tomato sauce and aioli.
Wedges with chicken salt, tomato sauce and aioli.

Troy found the site and called Andrew who was in Japan at that the time and within 24 hours of returning to Australia they were already looking at finance.

"It has clean lines, simple, elegant, and it is comfortable for everybody to come and enjoy a drink or food," Mr Love said, who cut his teeth working in the cocktail bars of Wellington and Sydney.

"We are very grateful to be part of this wonderful community and we have been received well."

He said the name 'Shelter' was inspired by the ethos that locals and travellers could find shelter from their busy lives and enjoy food and drink and feel welcome.

Chef and fellow co-owner Grant La Brooy is no stranger to working in the high-stakes game of good food and quality dining.

Originally starting his chef career in Sweden, and working in Switzerland, Grant finally became hooked on the chef lifestyle when he joined his brother in his well-known Three Blue Ducks restaurant, both in Sydney and then at Byron Bay.

 

The coffee is sourced from Single O coffee company which has a single origin for black coffees sourced from one farm, one bean and one producer while the coffees with milk have a paradox blend and both are fair trade and organic.
The coffee is sourced from Single O coffee company which has a single origin for black coffees sourced from one farm, one bean and one producer while the coffees with milk have a paradox blend and both are fair trade and organic.

"You can't have an ego with it," he said.

"You surround yourself with people with different skill sets," he said.

"Everyone carries a different interest and then you get a well-rounded menu."

The restaurant has a smoker and so items like the Braised Brisket burger see the meat smoked for 12 hours before being combined with spicy mayo.

The slow braised pork shoulder is combined with vinegar, brown sugar, chilli, coriander and other spices to create a bit of zang.

 

Lunch menu sees a selection including cured fish, beet salad, pumpkin wedge, fish of the day, dry age lamb rump and the brisket burger.
Lunch menu sees a selection including cured fish, beet salad, pumpkin wedge, fish of the day, dry age lamb rump and the brisket burger.

 

Lunch menu sees a selection including cured fish, beet salad, pumpkin wedge, fish of the day, dry age lamb rump and the brisket burger.
Lunch menu sees a selection including cured fish, beet salad, pumpkin wedge, fish of the day, dry age lamb rump and the brisket burger.

Mr La Brooy said the breakfast menu consisted of popular items seen all through his cooking career and contained something for everyone.

He said one of his favourite dishes to cook was the 'Egg Hopper' which is a Sir Lankan coconut rice pancake served with lamb coconut curry which has a zingy, spicy vibe.

"My brother and I grew up eating those at my nan's house, and it has a bit of nostalgia for me," he said.

 

Braised Brisket burger on the lunch menu.
Braised Brisket burger on the lunch menu.

The breakfast menu includes items such as housemade granola, avo toast, fish cakes, field mushrooms and tasty pork and eggs, while lunch see a selection including cured fish, beet salad, pumpkin wedge, fish of the day, dry age lamb rump and the brisket burger.

The coffee is sourced from Single O coffee company which has a single origin for black coffees sourced from one farm, one bean and one producer while the coffees with milk have a paradox blend and both are fair trade and organic.

Open daily 6.30am-3pm.

41 Pacific Parade, Lennox Head, 02 6687 7757

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cafe lennoc head northern rivers business northern rivers food shelter

