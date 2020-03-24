Lennox Head man back in court to face cocaine supply charges

Four people remain in custody on serious cocaine supply allegations relating to the Byron Bay area.

A LENNOX Head man charged for his alleged involvement in the supply of a large amount of cocaine remains in custody.

The case against Philip David Emanuele, 29, was briefly mentioned before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Mr Emanuele remains bail refused on 10 charges, including five counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance, drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The matter was adjourned for committal to March 27

Mr Emanuele stands charged alongside Suffolk Park couple Scott Edward Biber and Joanne McKinlay, 54, and Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67.

Mr Birch, Mr Biber and Ms McKinlay are each facing numerous charges regarding their alleged involvement in the supply of 1.1kg of cocaine in the Byron Bay area.

Police will allege the group was charged after Mr Biber, a firefighter, was found with the drugs hidden in a fire extinguisher on January 9 this year.

Officers searched Mr Biber's home the same day and allegedly found a large amount of cash, another 12g of cocaine and a flick knife.

The accused have entered no pleas to the charges against them and all remain bail refused.

Mr Biber, Mr Birch and Ms McKinlay are due to return to court in April.