Lennox band signed to agency

WHARVES, the indie quartet from Lennox Head, has signed an agreement with music booking operator 123 Agency.

The band opened Splendour in the Grass last month as local winners of Triple J Unearthed and stunned the crowd with their live set, which included their latest single Man You Want Me to Be, a song produced by Steven Schram.

In the crowd at the festival was Damian Costin, director of 123 Agency, and as the band's set ended he met the band backstage.

Wharves' manager Nathan Luke said 123 Agency is "the most dynamic and exciting" agency in the country.

"Wharves have been working very hard over the last six months and their live show is world-class, I knew I just needed to get one of the 123 agents to their gig," he said.

"I was stoked to see Damian there and one of his top guys, Harry Moore, approached the band as they came off stage."

Not bad for a band of graduates from SCU and SAE's music diplomas who played their first ever gig as a band in Lennox Head in 2015.