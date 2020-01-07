Menu
Lehmann suffers foul Twitter hack

7th Jan 2020 8:24 AM
Darren Lehmann's concentration would have been on events on the pitch rather than his phone - but if he had checked his social media, the Brisbane Heat coach would have been in for a nasty shock.

While his team were taking on the Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showgrounds, Lehmann's personal Twitter account was hacked and used to post vile messages.

The account name was changed and the hacker used Lehmann's profile to share offensive political statements and web links.

 

Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.

 

The club were made aware of the hack and posted their own message to ensure fans were aware Lehmann had nothing to do with the posts.

 

