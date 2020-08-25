Tennis legend responds after sad break-up

The fairytale tennis partnership is not getting the Hollywood ending.

Aussie legend Todd Woodbridge on Monday responded to the dramatic revelations from former doubles partner Mark Woodforde that they are no longer on speaking terms.

The Woodies combined to win 11 tennis grand slam doubles titles, 61 ATP doubles tournaments, a Davis Cup and Olympic gold during a decade of brilliance on court together.

But Woodforde, who lives in California near Indian Wells, told the Break Point podcast earlier this month their friendship is non-existent today.

"It's probably one of the greatest quandaries right now. I wish Todd and I were in a better place. We haven't spoken for some time," Woodforde said.

The left-hander appears hurt at Woodbridge's decision to play with Sweden's Jonas Bjorkman on the legends tour instead of him.

"Todd's elected to move on and play with Jonas Bjorkman in some of the legends doubles events, who he played with once I retired," he said.

"He developed a partnership with Jonas and they had success together, but not anywhere near on the same level as the Woodies.

Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

"I guess the Woodies drifted into the background for him and he's developing his own brand.

"So it's disappointing for me, I still play the legends events so it's kind of a head scratcher to turn up and we're not playing together."

"There's bits and pieces there which I'm sure we both share in, but I hope some day that we can be on better terms than where we are now."

More than two weeks later since Woodforde's revelation made headlines around the country, Woodbridge has now responded to reveal the airing of their dirty laundry in public has changed nothing.

The divide that separates them remains in place.

However, Woodbridge, 49, says he also still hopes they can save their friendship.

"It's improbable that we could ever be separated by everything that we've done together on the court. The Woodies is a household name in Australia" Woodbridge told nine.com.au.

"If the Australian public, and Mark in particular, wants to see us back together, we've got to make it happen."

The report even identifies the 2021 Australian Open legends' draw as the potential fairytale comeback of Australia's favourite doubles pair.

Woodbridge earlier this year gave no hint that there relationship was strained when asked about their dynamic in retirement.

Asked directly "are you and Woodforde still close?" in an interview with the Herald Sun earlier this year, Woodbridge said "yes".

Happier times.

"We are good friends and what we achieved together is very special. We don't work a lot together or spend a huge amount of time together. We are very different characters and we live in different countries these days," he said.

The Aussies joined forces in 1990 and after a rocky start became legends.

"The first tournament we didn't do so well. It was abysmal … we lost first round. We got our butts kicked so badly we were thinking 'yeah, there's nothing really here between us'," Woodforde said.

"But the second tournament, that very first match we beat a seeded team. There was something there. We just kind of walked off and we were like 'hey, this is pretty good.'

"We actually changed back to our original sides, me being the left-hander on the ad(vantage) court, Todd the righty on the first court. It just flowed. It flowed for a number of other matches that week. We ended up losing in the semis, which wasn't a bad loss.

"But our coach and a trainer at the time, they saw something on the sidelines as well."

