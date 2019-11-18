Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AT DISPUTE: An architectural design of plans for a new home in Rayner Lane, Lennox Head. Ballina Shire Council refused the DA in 2018 and the applicant subsequently lodged an appeal against this decision in the Land and Environment Court.
AT DISPUTE: An architectural design of plans for a new home in Rayner Lane, Lennox Head. Ballina Shire Council refused the DA in 2018 and the applicant subsequently lodged an appeal against this decision in the Land and Environment Court. Contributed
Council News

Legal battle over plans for new beachside home

18th Nov 2019 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL development application for a prized block of land less than 100m from the beach will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of Ballina Shire Council today.

The meeting will consider legal proceedings relating to the proposed demolition of an existing dwelling in Rayner Lane, Lennox Head, and the construction of a new, two-storey dwelling with a basement storey for car parking, storage and a swimming pool.

The council refused the DA in August 2018.

The applicant subsequently lodged an appeal against this decision in the Land and Environment Court.

"The purpose of this report is to provide council with an update on the proceedings with an associated confidential report providing further details on the key matters associated with the court appeal,” the council report states.

"Key contentions relating to the proposed development raised by council in submissions to the court include overshadowing and solar access impacts, bulk and scale and view loss.

"The court proceedings have progressed with a site inspection and conciliation taking place on September 12 and 13, 2019.

"The parties to the proceedings were not able to reach a resolution on the matter at the conciliation phase and the matter is listed for a court hearing on December 13, 2019.”

Further information on the status of the court proceedings will be provided to the councillors in a confidential report.

At the time of refusing the DA in August last year, the council said the proposed development "does meet the building envelope objectives of the Ballina Shire Development Control Plan 2012”.

It also stated the scale and location of the building would have "significant adverse impacts on adjoining properties and the streetscape”.

But town planners Ardill Payne and Partners, in documents lodged with the council on behalf of the owners, explained the building's non-compliance with the building envelope and Rayner Lane building line controls had been assessed and were considered "reasonable”.

"The development has been designed such that is highly functional and will provide a high level of residential amenity to its residents and will present well in the local streetscape and landscape,” the report states.

"Integral to the development is site landscaping that will soften the built form and beautify the site.”

ballina shire council land and environment court lennox head northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire seasons stretching into winter: Climate Council

        premium_icon Bushfire seasons stretching into winter: Climate Council

        News NEW report findings claim bush fire conditions are now more dangerous than in the past due to climate change.

        When bushfires create their own 'perfect storm'

        premium_icon When bushfires create their own 'perfect storm'

        Weather The clouds can make fires more difficult and hazardous to fight

        Full list of schools closed on Thursday

        Full list of schools closed on Thursday

        News Public, independent and Catholic schools, TAFE closures

        Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        premium_icon Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        News Tweed Heads teenager Sam Smith has organised a major fundraising event to support...