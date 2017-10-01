UPDATED: Police call for leads on vicious dog act

A woman has been bitten by a German Shepred at New Brighton Beach, North of Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay.

UPDATE, Sunday, Sunday October 1:

TWEED-BYRON Police have appealed for information to assist with their investigations after a tourist was attacked by a dog at New Brighton Beach on Friday. Maya Kidan, 29, was bitten by a german shepherd at about 2.30pm on Friday while jogging along the dog restricted area just north of Brunswick Heads. The US national suffered several gashes and bruising to her upper right thigh, requiring medical treatment at Byron Bay Hospital. Ms Kidan spoke to Brunswick Police on Sunay, alleging the dog owners, a couple aged in their 60s, left the scene after the attack without helping her or providing their details. "One of the dogs went crazy and grabbed my butt on my right cheek and I was in complete shock," Ms Kidan said. "I was screaming, saying 'take the dogs away' and the woman sitting in the dunes didn't do anything. "The guy came out of the water and I said 'your dog just bit me', and he said 'I'm sorry, I'll take them away'. "I said 'are they healthy and vaccinated?' and he said 'you'll be fine' and took off through the bush." A passer-by took Ms Kidan to hospital where she was given antibiotics, vaccinations and pain killers for five gashes and two deep flesh punctures. The wounds have been left to bleed out, to avoid an infection, leaving Ms Kiden bedridden over the weekend. "I didn't realise how bad the bite was, I was too scared to look," Ms Kidan said. "This could have happened to a little child." Tweed-Byron Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said police were investigating the incident. "Anybody that has issues with restraining dogs or dog attacks, 100% needs to report that to the police," he said. In NSW, if a dog rushes at, attacks, bites, harasses or chases a person, whether or not an injury is caused, the maximum fine is $11,000. If that comes as a result of a 'reckless act', or an omission by the dog's owner, two years' imprisonment and a $22,000 fine is possible. To contact Crime Stoppers phone 1800 333 000.

INITIAL REPORT, Saturday:

A WOMAN required hospital treatment after being attacked by a German Shepherd dog at New Brighton Beach, north of Brunswick Heads on Friday afternoon.

A photo of the injured international tourist receiving medical treatment for several gnashes to her thigh and severe bruising were posted on Facebook by user Yonit Plotnik later that day.

A message to the Byron Bay Community Board page warned beachgoers of the possibility of another attack, and called for any witnesses to the attack to come forward.

"Attention! Our friend from Overseas was badly bitten today by a massive German Shepherd (at) around (2.30pm)," she wrote.

"Luckily a nice lady saw everything and reached up to help and drove her home after the owners literally left her there bleeding by herself!"

"Please, if anyone knows a mature couple with two big German Shepherds tell them to take responsibility (for their) actions and contact us immediately so we can be sure the dogs are vaccinated.

"And if you're the nice lady that brought (my friend) home, thank-you so much.

"It's good to know some good people are around and not only careless and selfish ones.

"Any piece of information will be much appreciated, please help us prevent this from happening again to someone else.

"I don't even want to imagine what would have happened if it was a little kid or a an old person."