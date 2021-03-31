Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lawyers representing the 25-year-old charged over the death of Jennifer Board have withdrawn from the case.
Lawyers representing the 25-year-old charged over the death of Jennifer Board have withdrawn from the case.
Crime

Lawyers quit ‘vigilante’ murder case

Hugh Suffell
Ashley Pillhofer
by , and HUGH SUFFELL & ASHLEY PILLHOFER
31st Mar 2021 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LAWYERS representing the 'vigilante' charged over the death of Townsville woman Jennifer Board have withdrawn from the case.

Christopher Hughes, 25, did not appear before the court and made no application for bail when his murder case was mentioned at Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

No explanation was offered for why Shuttleworth Legal solicitor Jarred Mace, who has acted for Hughes recently, withdrew from the matter.

Police allege Hughes was driving the car that hit and killed the 22-year-old Ms Board on Ross River Rd in February

It is alleged that Hughes was dangerously chasing a stolen car, and lost control of his Holden Statesman after ramming the stolen car in the rear end.

Initial reports indicate his car veered across to the opposite lane and struck Ms Board, who was riding her motorbike at the time.

Jennifer Board died in a fatal crash while riding her motorbike.
Jennifer Board died in a fatal crash while riding her motorbike.

Police hit Hughes with a murder charge based on the legal principal that someone can murder if they commit a criminal act that is reckless or negligent where death is a foreseeable and probable consequence

He is further charged with driving while disqualified.

Legal Aid solicitor Sarah Belford appeared in court on Wednesday and took over the 25-year-old's case.

The matter was adjourned for a number of months to July 27 to allow police to finish compiling the brief of evidence against Hughes, who was remanded in custody.

Originally published as Lawyers quit 'vigilante' murder case

christopher hughes court crime jennifer board murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 things you must know about Bluesfest 2021

        Premium Content 6 things you must know about Bluesfest 2021

        News From zones where you can stand or not, to prohibited items and ticket terms and conditions, Bluesfest will be different this year.

        COVID UPDATES: NT declares Byron Bay a hotspot

        COVID UPDATES: NT declares Byron Bay a hotspot

        News LIST: More Byron Bay COVID-19 hot spots identified

        800 Northern NSW residents get tested for COVID

        Premium Content 800 Northern NSW residents get tested for COVID

        News You can expect to line up for a while if you’re getting a COVID test

        Five new QLD COVID cases linked to Byron Bay

        Premium Content Five new QLD COVID cases linked to Byron Bay

        News The council has reiterated calls for people to get tested.