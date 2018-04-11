Menu
Head chef Gary Archer was a much-respected part of the Lawrence community.
News

Friends, patrons and family in mourning

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

PATRONS of the Lawrence Tavern are still in shock after learning about the unexpected death of head chef Gary Archer on Saturday night.

Regulars to the award-winning pub arrived on Sunday to find the bistro closed as a mark of respect for Mr Archer.

The news was also shared on the Tavern's Facebook page on Monday.

"Gary passed unexpectedly last night soon after completing his shift. He was our head chef for 18 years and his skill and dedication has taken the LT bistro to amazing levels including several awards."

Since the post, friends, family and visitors to the Tavern have shared their disbelief:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mr Archer is survived by his wife Barbara and son Marcus.

