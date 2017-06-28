Laughter yoga will be a hoot

BALLINA'S Meredith Yardley reckons Ballina could be the laughter capital of Australia.
That's a much better tag than the shark capital the town has previously copped.
Ms Yardley will next month start a Laughter Yoga Club with the aim of simply sharing the joy and health benefits of a good old chuckle.
This follows on from Ballina man Richard Jones starting his Laugh-a-Minute for mankind campaign three years ago, and now held annually in March as a United Nations-ratified event.
Ms Yardley, a trained laughter yoga leader, began on her chortling path after giving up a job in the corporate world and undertaking health studies in the US.
She stumbled upon a laughter yoga class in that time, and was hooked.
Despite the name, there are no yoga positions in laughter yoga - it's simply a group session that aims to have participants doubled up in stitches.
Laughter Yoga Club starts at St Mary's Anglican Church administration hall on July 18. For details visit www.meredithyardley.com
