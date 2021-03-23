Latest weather update for the Northern Rivers
UPDATE 8.30am: Substantial rain continued to fall across the Northern Rivers overnight.
From 9am Monday to 7am today, the following rainfalls were recorded:
- Chillingham 129mm
- Tweed Heads 29mm
- Banora 46mm
- Bilambil 61mm
- Murwillumbah 52mm
- Huonbrook 114mm
- Upper Main Arm 92mm
- Mullumbimby 95mm
- Byron Bay 46mm
- Nashua 43mm
- Ballina 30mm
- Alstonville 42mm
- Dunoon 43mm
- Casino 47
- Kyogle 28mm
- Evans Head 114mm.
Original story: Minor flood warnings are still in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore, more rain is expected which could see the river exceed that level.
The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is currently at 4.63 metres and rising with minor flooding. The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) may reach around 5.00 metres Tuesday afternoon with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.
Low lying areas in the city will be impacted by flooding, and low lying carparks will close.
People are advised to not walk or drive in floodwater.
Minor flooding is expected to develop in the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn
from Tuesday around midday.
Further rainfall is expected for the remainder of Tuesday, which may lead to further river
rises.
The Richmond River at Coraki is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.40m) around
midday Tuesday. The river level may reach around 4.00 metres Wednesday morning with
minor flooding. Further rises are possible.
The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.00m)
around midday Tuesday. The river level may reach around 3.60 metres Wednesday
morning with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.
What we are expecting:
Low lying farm land may be affected, farmers are advised to monitor the situation closely
and move equipment and livestock if required.
At Coraki:
• Possible local flooding in and around Bungawalbin Creek with rural inundation south-
west of Coraki
• Water may affect the Coraki Caravan Park
At Bungawalbyn:
• Minor flooding of low-lying roads and rural areas
What you need to do:
Residents and visitor to low lying coastal caravan parks need to monitor the situation closely
and prepare to relocate.