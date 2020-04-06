Menu
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones. Liana Turner
LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
6th Apr 2020 11:05 AM
THE region's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen from 44 to 47 as of April 4 at 8pm.

Byron and Tweed Shires remain host to the most cases in northern NSW, with 13 positive cases respectively.

The Clarence Valley has eight confirmed cases, Lismore has five, and Ballina and Richmond Valley local government areas have between one and four cases respectively.

Despite a continued incline in case numbers, the Northern NSW Local Health District is faring well compared to the rest of the state.

Across NSW, there are an average of 31 cases per 100,000 residents, and in northern NSW, the average is considerably lower at 15 people per 100,000 residents.

