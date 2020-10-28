Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

THE fourth and final instalment of the documentary series Mullumbimby’s Madness is about to be released via screenings around the Byron Shire.

Mullumbimby’s Magic – the Culture of the 70s-80s part three: The Arts is a new film by Sharon Shostak.

The filmmaker said the film delved into the local arts scene in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It looks into all the ‘firsts’ of creativity that emerged in the alternate scene around Mullum. And there was a phenomenal amount!” she said.

“Covered are the first music venues: the Arts Factory, the Music Farm, Fowlers Lane and the famous Moondances – the first outdoor concert in Byron, the popularity and pitfalls of the small country halls, and the first World Music promoter.

“(Also) The Chincogan Fiesta, which took over Mullumbimby in September, how the first Arts Gallery evolved with the first artists, the first filmmakers and photographers, and the first music club and craft centre.”

Mullumbimby locals enjoying an ice cream at the Empire Cafe in the 1970s.

The director said production started in 2016 on what she thought was the next doco after Mullumbimby’s Madness – the Legacy of the Hippies.

“I soon realised that this second film needed to be a three-part series, there was so much to cover!” she said

“Some of the interviews were conducted in 2016 and not edited until the third instalment, which was embarked upon March this year.

“As a result some of those people I interviewed are not with us anymore and it’s an extraordinary gift to be able to include their stories, which would otherwise have been lost.”

Shostak previously released Mullumbimby’s Madness – the Legacy of the Hippies, Mullumbimby’s Magic – the Culture of the 70s-80s part one: Health & Wellbeing, and Mullumbimby’s Magic – the Culture of the 70s-80s part two: Activism & Politics.

A vintage image of Byron Bay from the documentary Mullumbimby's Magic Part 3 – The Arts.

There will be five screenings of the film:

Friday October 30: Outdoor screening at the back of the Mullumbimby Civic Memorial Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby from 7.45pm. Take a rug/chairs and picnic tea. Tickets online at www.ticketebo.com.au/mullummagic3-outdoor. $11

Thursday November 5: At the Byron Community Centre from 7pm. Tickets $20.

Friday November 6: At the Mullumbimby Civic Memorial Hall from 7pm. Tickets $15.

From Saturday, November 7: Streaming for $7 from www.byroncentre.com.au

Wednesday, November 18: At the Brunswick Picture House from 7pm $18.

DVDs and a USB compilation of all four part of the documentary series will be for sale at the events and from the museum and local shops after the launch.

This is the final in the series of ‘hippy history’ completed by Sharon Shostak and produced by the Brunswick Valley Historical Society.

