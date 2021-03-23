Latest business liquidations in Ballina
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Ballina Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is 10.
News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.
New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.
Here's the list for Ballina, listed by postcode in date order:
2477
Mitta Vale Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 76001104007, Main Business Location: NSW 2477, Notice Date: October 29, 2020, Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Baclisin Pty Ltd, ABN: 58002815116, Main Business Location: NSW 2477, Notice Date: March 9, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb
2478
Noc Noc Pty Ltd, ABN: 44609416882, Main Business Location: NSW 2478, Notice Date: April 23, 2020, Liquidator: Liam Bailey
Robinian Pty Limited, ABN: 36001115626, Main Business Location: NSW 2478, Notice Date: August 25, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb
Cme Nsw Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 69159166328, Main Business Location: NSW 2478, Notice Date: March 9, 2021, Liquidator: Benjamin Joshua Ismay
2480
Lismore Management Corporation Pty Limited, ABN: 30010695566, Main Business Location: NSW 2480, Notice Date: January 8, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb
2481
Raf Brothers Pty Ltd, ABN: 98615096887, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: September 18, 2020, Liquidator: Daniel Frisken
Colab Consulting Pty Ltd, ABN: 29118448258, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: January 29, 2021, Liquidator: Adam Shepard
Pre Ed Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 58169760221, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: February 10, 2021, Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles, James Robba
On Point Security Pty Limited (In Liquidation), ABN: 73624036611, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: February 15, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb
Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.
They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.
Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.
ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.
Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Ballina