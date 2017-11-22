Last seats left to Menopause the Musical

TOURING: Victoria Nicolls as the Dubbo Housewife, Melanie Evans as the Professional Woman, Meg Kiddle as Earth Mother and Lilias Davie as the Soap Star on Menopause the Musical.

HOT flashes, mood swings, sweaty nights and chocolate cravings in and between songs: it must be Menopause The Musical - Women on Fire.

But don't let the mood swings delay you, as tickets to the show are about to sell out, according to the Ballina RSL's website.

The musical theatre work is set around four women in a department store who have nothing in common but a black lace bra they want to buy at a lingerie sale.

The female cast pokes fun of their hot flushes, new wrinkles and chocolate binges.

A sisterhood blossoms between them, and a musical that features popular tunes from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s is born.

The original musical follows four women shopping for lingerie at a Bloomingdale's sale who sing 25 songs about their predicaments.

Local references in the show are customized to the location of the performance; so the original Iowa Housewife became the Dubbo Housewife in Australia and the Waikato housewife in New Zealand.

America's Bloomingdale's became Smith & Caugheys in New Zealand and Marks & Spencer in London.

The lyrics parody popular music from the baby boomer era, and includes the numbers Stayin' Awake and Puff, My God I'm Draggin'.

This new hilarious celebration of women and 'the change' stars Victoria Nicolls as the Dubbo Housewife, Melanie Evans as the Professional Woman, Meg Kiddle as Earth Mother and Lilias Davie as the Soap Star.

Based on the original book and lyrics by Jeanie Linders, this new production features new songs, new dance routines and new gags in a 90-minute tour-de-force which will finish with the audience dancing with the stars or busking in the aisles.

A non-stop comedic celebration of women is directed by Alli Pope-bailey for Jally Productions in conjunction with Abstract Entertainment.