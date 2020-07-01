Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An award-winning brewery will be shutting its doors this month with the owners stating the coronavirus pandemic shut down has proved too difficult to manage.
An award-winning brewery will be shutting its doors this month with the owners stating the coronavirus pandemic shut down has proved too difficult to manage.
Business

Last drinks for popular top brewery

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
1st Jul 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Brisbane brewery will call last drinks in July after finding the coronavirus downturn too hard to navigate.

White Brick Brewing in North Lakes announced it will be closing down on July 12 after three years of operating.

In a post on their Facebook page the brewery said they have been "unable to find a workable solution to go forward" and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that we announce today that we will be shutting down," the post read.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been too hard on us and we have been unable to find a workable solution to go forward."

"It has been an amazing almost three years, and I am so very humbled by all the support and friendships we have made from so many of you.

"We have achieved some great things due to your support and encouragement.

"I know we will never forget some of the great times we have shared with all of you."

In May, White Brick Brewing owner Adam Gibb warned many pubs, clubs and restaurants would "not be able to make money" under the reopening restrictions.

"It's a tough thing when you shut a business down and then the government makes it almost unviable to open up again," he said.

In 2018 White Bricks Brewing won medals for three of its beers at the Australian International Beer Awards.

Originally published as Last drinks for popular Brisbane brewery

More Stories

beer business closure coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        premium_icon Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        News PAYMENT changes you need to know about if you plan on using the Burns Point Ferry in Ballina.

        • 1st Jul 2020 2:00 PM
        $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        premium_icon $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        News Converting waste materials into value-added goods

        Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        News ARE you a fan of 1980s films? This drive-in cinema is back with a weekend full of...

        The one big thing that won’t change when border reopens

        premium_icon The one big thing that won’t change when border reopens

        News NSW residents will be able to enter Queensland from July 10 but there is a...