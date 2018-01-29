Last chance to save 200-year-old fig tree

LAST CHANCE: A new review of the fig tree in Castle Drive at Lennox Head is being conducted.

LAST CHANCE: A new review of the fig tree in Castle Drive at Lennox Head is being conducted. Marc Stapelberg

THE chainsaws haven't yet started to remove the 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head as a new review is being undertaken in a final bid to save the tree.

Ballina Shire Council agreed last December that the Castle Dr tree had to go because of the damage it was causing a neighbouring property.

However, council's general manager, Paul Hickey said that before implementing the council decision to remove the tree, staff have sought the opinion of another arborist "with specialist experience in this area”.

Council has had what the general manager Paul Hickey described as two "significant” claims against its public liability insurance due to property damage caused by the tree's roots, and the insurer then advised council further damage wouldn't be covered.

He said the aim of the new review was to determine if any options could be identified to save the tree, while eliminating the risk of any damage to the neighbouring properties and ensuring council could maintain its public liability.

Mr Hickey said staff wanted "to ensure that we re-examine all the options again before removing the tree, which I can assure you, no one wants to do.”

But he admitted staff weren't confident at this stage the insurance issues could be solved, as the current review, still in progress, hadn't identified any solutions so far.

The final review will go to council in the near future.

Cr Jeff Johnson in December led the charge to try and save the tree with an unsuccessful rescission motion to reverse a previous council decision to cut the tree down.

However, property owners affected by the tree, Chris and Robin Lowry, wrote in a letter to the Advocate in December that the decision to remove the tree was "regrettably” the correct one. The couple wrote the issue had caused them stress over several years.