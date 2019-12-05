Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A new 10-residence strata title subdivision has been proposed for one of the superlots within the Aureus development at Skennars Head.
A new 10-residence strata title subdivision has been proposed for one of the superlots within the Aureus development at Skennars Head.
News

Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

Liana Turner
5th Dec 2019 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have until December 6 to have their say on a proposed 10-residence subdivision.

A development application for the strata subdivision proposal has been on public exhibition through Ballina Shire Council.

The $3.58 million proposal would see one of the “superlots” within the Aureus development at Skennars Head transformed into a medium-density housing block.

A new 10-residence strata title subdivision has been proposed for one of the superlots within the Aureus development at Skennars Head.
A new 10-residence strata title subdivision has been proposed for one of the superlots within the Aureus development at Skennars Head.

This would consist of ten two-storey homes, half of them with four bedrooms, the remainder with three bedrooms.

In the DA documents, planning firm Planners North said the “primary objective” of the development was to provide “high quality medium density housing … that is likely to become a benchmark in the locality”.

The DA, submitted to the council on October 28, can be viewed on the council’s website.

ballina shire council northern rivers developments northern rivers housing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        News WITH saleyards closing, farmers are reminded plan ahead for summer

        Carols event to raise funds for volunteer fireys

        premium_icon Carols event to raise funds for volunteer fireys

        News Council’s carols event will raise money for local firefighters

        ‘Incredibly challenging’: Bushfire recovery a long haul

        premium_icon ‘Incredibly challenging’: Bushfire recovery a long haul

        News AS NSW continues to burn, the State Bushfire Recovery Co-ordinator Euan Ferguson...

        The viral sensation you cannot miss at Bluesfest 2020

        premium_icon The viral sensation you cannot miss at Bluesfest 2020

        News American musician one of the surprising names added to Bluesfest.