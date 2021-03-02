Large hail, heavy rain: Severe storms set to hit the region

Storms are expected to hit parts of the region this afternoon.

Severe storms are predicted to lash parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.

"A trough moving across the northeast is generating thunderstorms in the far northeast," the warning states.

"This trough should move into southeast Queensland during the afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

"Locations which may be affected include Kyogle, Tabulam, Wiangaree, Drake, Mallanganee and Baryulgil."

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to Essential Energy (132 080)

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6pm.